BRIEF-Independence Gold announces $2 mln Yukon exploration budget
* Independence Gold - board has approved a $2 million exploration budget for yukon which will include drill testing co's 100% owned boulevard project
TORONTO, April 12 Toronto's main stock index fell more than 1 percent on Friday, as weak U.S. economic data dulled hopes for Canada's export sector, while a sharp drop in gold prices pulled the materials sector to its lowest level in nearly four years. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the session down 143.78 points, or 1.15 percent, at 12,337.59.
* KB Home names Fred Wyborski as president of its Orlando division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: