PRECIOUS-Gold heads for first monthly drop since Dec as Fed rate hike likely

* Palladium heads for first monthly decline since December * Spot gold may break support at $1,257 per ounce - technicals * Silver falls after hitting one-month high on Tuesday (Updates prices, adds quote) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 31 Gold held steady on Wednesday but was set for its first monthly drop since December as U.S. economic data boosted the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month. U.S. consumer spending recorded its bigges