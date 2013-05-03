TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to end the week higher as a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report boosted sentiment and fueled gains across most major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 58.39 points, or 0.47 percent, at 12,438.03. Eight of the 10 main sectors of the index were higher.