TORONTO, May 7 Canada's main stock index recorded its fourth straight gain on Tuesday as strength in financial and consumer discretionary stocks, following comments from central banks indicating their support for growth, offset declines in gold producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 10.19 points, or 0.08 percent, at 12,464.11. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.