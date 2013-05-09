BRIEF-Hemispherx says promotion of Carol Smith as chief manufacturing officer, deputy chief scientific officer
TORONTO, May 9 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as weakness in financial and gold stocks overshadowed a jump in Canadian Tire Corp after the retailer unveiled plans for a real estate investment trust. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 41.15 points, or 0.33 percent, at 12,543.90. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* Chevron corp says an average of 97 percent of votes cast were voted for each of 12 nominees for election to board of directors at the annual meeting