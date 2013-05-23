TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index dipped on Thursday, with every major sector trading in the red on fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will dial back its bond-buying program as well as pessimism following sluggish economic data from China and Europe. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 94.41 points, or 0.74 percent, at 12,658.09.