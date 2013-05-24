METALS-London copper slips on stronger dollar
MELBOURNE, March 30 London copper slipped on Thursday in low volume trade as the U.S. dollar held gains on brighter economic signals from the United States.
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, as a surge in shares of Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc after news of a big acquisition plan canceled broad losses elsewhere, helping the index end the week in positive territory. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 9.13 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,667.22. It gained 0.4 percent for the week.
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds stock movement in extended trade)
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.