TORONTO, May 24 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, as a surge in shares of Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc after news of a big acquisition plan canceled broad losses elsewhere, helping the index end the week in positive territory. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 9.13 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,667.22. It gained 0.4 percent for the week.