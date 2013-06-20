TORONTO, June 20 Canada's main stock index recorded its biggest one-day percentage fall since April 15 after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hint at exiting its bond buying program hit global markets and triggered a huge selloff in gold-mining shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 299.72 points, or 2.44 percent, at 11,968.57. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red, and gold stocks dropped 7.3 percent.