China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TORONTO, June 20 Canada's main stock index recorded its biggest one-day percentage fall since April 15 after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hint at exiting its bond buying program hit global markets and triggered a huge selloff in gold-mining shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 299.72 points, or 2.44 percent, at 11,968.57. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red, and gold stocks dropped 7.3 percent.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)