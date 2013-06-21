TORONTO, June 21 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, but notched its third straight week of heavy losses as planned changes to the U.S. Federal Reserve's easy money policy sent shockwaves through global equity markets. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 26.90 points, or 0.22 percent, at 11,995.47. It lost almost 200 points, or 1.6 percent, on the week.