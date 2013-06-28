TORONTO, June 28 Canada's main stock index jumped on Friday to hit a one-week high as gold-mining shares shot through the roof after bullion rallied, overshadowing a sharp drop in BlackBerry. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 123.33 points, or 1.03 percent, at 12,129.11. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.