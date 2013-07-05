TORONTO, July 5 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday after a strong U.S. jobs report revived worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might be set to roll back its stimulus program, a concern that hit both bullion prices and gold-mining shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 31.75 points, or 0.26 percent, at 12,134.91.