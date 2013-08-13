TORONTO, Aug 13 Canada's main stock index climbed on Tuesday, lifted by strong economic signals out of Europe and the United States as well as by comments from a Federal Reserve official that data was still too mixed for the U.S. central bank to detail its stimulus exit strategy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 47.92 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,642.19 points. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.