BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne expands competitive improvement program
* Aerojet Rocketdyne expands competitive improvement program to drive affordability and position for future growth
TORONTO, Aug 13 Canada's main stock index climbed on Tuesday, lifted by strong economic signals out of Europe and the United States as well as by comments from a Federal Reserve official that data was still too mixed for the U.S. central bank to detail its stimulus exit strategy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 47.92 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,642.19 points. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* Axovant Sciences Ltd announces $100 million public offering of common shares