Nikkei falls to 4-month low on geopolitical concerns, yen spike
* Hopes for rising profits from Japan Inc this FY recede - analyst
TORONTO, Aug 16 Canada's main stock index climbed on Friday as supply worries drove gains in the price of oil and in the shares of energy companies, offsetting declines in mining stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.40 points, or 0.26 percent, at 12,736.92. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* Hopes for rising profits from Japan Inc this FY recede - analyst
WASHINGTON, April 11 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday that it increased anti-dumping duties on oil and gas drilling pipes from South Korea, applying new legal tools that allow for more comprehensive calculations of foreign cost distortions.