TORONTO, Sept 3 Canada's main stock index hit its highest level in more than three months on Tuesday after bullish data indicated rising strength in the global economy and news of Verizon Communications Inc not entering the country drove up telecoms shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 86.60 points, or 0.68 percent, at 12,740.50. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.