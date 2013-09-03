China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TORONTO, Sept 3 Canada's main stock index hit its highest level in more than three months on Tuesday after bullish data indicated rising strength in the global economy and news of Verizon Communications Inc not entering the country drove up telecoms shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 86.60 points, or 0.68 percent, at 12,740.50. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)