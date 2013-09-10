BRIEF-Tech Data Corp Says Steve Raymund to retire from board
* Tech Data Corp - Steve Raymund to retire from board of directors; Bob Dutkowsky to be named chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Sept 10 Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday after commodity prices dropped as concerns about a military strike on Syria faded, dragging shares of gold miners and energy companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 30.16 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,824.48. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
* ConocoPhillips announces sale of Foster Creek Christina Lake partnership interest and Western Canada deep basin gas assets to Cenovus for $13.3 billion; significant transaction accelerates value proposition
* Cenovus announces $3.0 billion bought-deal offering of common shares