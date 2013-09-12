TORONTO, Sept 12 Canada's main stock index dropped on Thursday after the bullion, and gold stocks by extension, took a beating on fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus measures might soon be coming to an end. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 124.37 points, or 0.97 percent, at 12,701.05. All ten of the main sectors on the index ended in the red.