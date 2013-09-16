BRIEF-Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
* Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
TORONTO, Sept 16 Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday after investors were encouraged that Lawrence Summers had quit the race to become the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman and a deal was struck between Russia and the United States over Syria. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 93.48 points, or 0.73 percent, at 12,816.88. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
* Silver Wheaton provides details of annual and special meeting of shareholders, files form 40-f, and provides general corporate update
* New West Energy Services Inc announces its third quarter results