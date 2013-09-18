GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks spooked, safe-haven assets jump as US missiles strike Syria
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"
TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday to its highest in more than two years, led by a jump in gold producers, after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by saying it would keep its monetary stimulus measures in place for now. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 97.29 points, or 0.76 percent, at 12,931.40. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"
OTZOLOTEPEC, Mexico, April 7 Under a scorching sun, Clemente Enriquez tips his wide-brimmed hat up as he proudly displays in an open palm the conico corn seeds he plants on his small plot in the rolling hills outside this village west of Mexico City.
By Howard Schneider MOBILE, Ala., April 7 In the years since the 2008 financial crisis, this southern U.S. port city has attracted a new Airbus factory, seen its steel industry retool, and gained thousands of jobs building the Navy's new combat vessel. Some 300 miles north in Huntsville, new businesses sprout in farm fields drawn by readily available land, low taxes, flexible labor rules and improving infrastructure. As President Trump faces pressure to deli