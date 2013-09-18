TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday to its highest in more than two years, led by a jump in gold producers, after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by saying it would keep its monetary stimulus measures in place for now. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 97.29 points, or 0.76 percent, at 12,931.40. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.