TORONTO, Nov 11 Canada's main stock index slipped on Monday in light yet choppy trading after increasing concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might begin to pull back from its easy monetary policy sooner than later weighed on energy and mining stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 19.94 points, or 0.15 percent, at 13,358.39. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.