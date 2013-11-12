FOREX-Yen gains as N. Korea, Syria spark geopolitical jitters
* Concerns about N. Korea, Syria offset Fed rate hike expectations
TORONTO, Nov 12 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus program weighed on commodity prices, hitting shares of energy and materials companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 32.35 points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,326.04. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* Weaker dollar fails to generate buyers (Adds trader comment, updates prices)