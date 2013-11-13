TORONTO, Nov 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as gains in the energy and financial sectors lifted the market, offsetting a selloff in shares of grocery chains Loblaw Cos Ltd and Metro Inc. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 44.62 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,370.66. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.