China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TORONTO, Nov 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as gains in the energy and financial sectors lifted the market, offsetting a selloff in shares of grocery chains Loblaw Cos Ltd and Metro Inc. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 44.62 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,370.66. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)