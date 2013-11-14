TORONTO, Nov 14 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as remarks from Janet Yellen, nominee for the post of Federal Reserve chair, confirmed that she was supportive of the U.S. central bank's accommodative monetary policy and boosted investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 60.72 points, or 0.45 percent, at a 13,431.38. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.