TORONTO, Nov 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as weakness in commodity prices weighed on natural resource stocks, offsetting positive sentiment spurred by China's reform plans and by signs of continuing U.S. Federal Reserve support for its stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 24.51 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,458.06. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.