TORONTO, Nov 20 Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday after comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve indicating a potential rollback in monetary stimulus in the coming months fueled a sharp selloff in bullion, weighing on gold-mining stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 12.76 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,430.01. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.