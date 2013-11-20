BRIEF-Spire issues 2.5 million common shares
* Received approximately $142 million in net proceeds as a result of transaction, and intend to use funds to repay Spire Inc. indebtedness
TORONTO, Nov 20 Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday after comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve indicating a potential rollback in monetary stimulus in the coming months fueled a sharp selloff in bullion, weighing on gold-mining stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 12.76 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,430.01. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
DETROIT, April 3 General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra's salary, bonus and awards dropped more than 20 percent in 2016 because of one-time awards that had boosted her salary the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
April 3 The sale of debt by states, cities, schools and other issuers in the U.S. municipal bond market totaled $86.5 billion in 2017's first quarter, a drop of 9.5 percent from the same period in 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data on Monday.