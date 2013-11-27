TORONTO, Nov 27 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday after positive U.S. economic data and a German political deal to form a coalition government supported the market, offsetting a decline in shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was unofficially up 12.29 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,362.06. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.