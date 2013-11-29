TORONTO, Nov 29 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday in low-volume trading after a pick-up in the rate of economic activity boosted sentiment and a jump in the price of bullion lifted gold-mining shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 24.57 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,395.40. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.