GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
TORONTO, Nov 29 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday in low-volume trading after a pick-up in the rate of economic activity boosted sentiment and a jump in the price of bullion lifted gold-mining shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 24.57 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,395.40. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
SAO PAULO, March 27 Vale SA surprised investors with the appointment of Fabio Schvartsman as chief executive officer on Monday, choosing a commodities industry veteran to lead transformation of the world's No. 1 ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership.
HONG KONG, March 28 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would issue HK$1.55 billion ($199.6 million) worth of shares to a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group Inc., raising funds for general working capital.