TORONTO, Dec 4 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday to its lowest in six weeks after signs of an improving U.S. economy heightened fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon begin scaling back its monetary stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 14.95 points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,304.92. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.