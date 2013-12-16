BRIEF-T-Mobile largest winner in US wireless spectrum auction-FCC
* Largest winner in U.S. wireless spectrum auction with $8 billion bid; Comcast bid $1.7 billion; Verizon did not bid - FCC
TORONTO, Dec 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as investors cheered positive economic data from Europe and set their focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond buying program ahead of an upcoming policy meeting. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 58.71 points, or 0.45 percent, at 13,184.41. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* NBC and NBC Television affiliates board reach over the top and TV Everywhere distribution agreement