TORONTO, Jan 7 Canada's main stock index climbed on Tuesday, following three sessions of losses, buoyed by a jump in shares of energy companies and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International after bullish comments from the drugmaker's top executive. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 101.39 points, or 0.75 percent, at 13,596.93. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.