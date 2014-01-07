UPDATE 1-Rockwell Collins raises full-year revenue forecast
April 21 Aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year after the company completed the acquisition of aircraft seat maker B/E Aerospace.
TORONTO, Jan 7 Canada's main stock index climbed on Tuesday, following three sessions of losses, buoyed by a jump in shares of energy companies and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International after bullish comments from the drugmaker's top executive. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 101.39 points, or 0.75 percent, at 13,596.93. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
April 21 Aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year after the company completed the acquisition of aircraft seat maker B/E Aerospace.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S