TORONTO, Jan 10 Canada's main stock index advanced on Friday to its highest in about 2-1/2 years as disappointing jobs data in North America proved to be a boon to commodity prices, helping drive up shares of natural resource companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 118.11 points, or 0.87 percent, at 13,747.52. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.