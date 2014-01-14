TORONTO, Jan 14 Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Tuesday as positive U.S. retail sales data helped drive gains in most major sectors, but gold-mining shares dropped with the price of bullion. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 10.90 points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,692.38. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.