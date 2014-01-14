BRIEF-The Korea Fund Inc announces commencement of tender offer
* The Korea Fund, Inc. announces commencement of tender offer
TORONTO, Jan 14 Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Tuesday as positive U.S. retail sales data helped drive gains in most major sectors, but gold-mining shares dropped with the price of bullion. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 10.90 points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,692.38. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* The Korea Fund, Inc. announces commencement of tender offer
* Co's unit DME Company will expand its Greenville manufacturing facility in Greenville, Michigan