BRIEF-Reed's Inc announces Stefan Freeman as interim CEO
* Reed's Inc says Chris Reed will remain on board of directors and will serve in newly created position of Chief Innovation Officer Source text for eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to its highest in 2-1/2 years as strong bullion prices helped push up gold-mining shares such as Barrick Gold Corp and Goldcorp Inc, offsetting a weak performance by the industrial sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 56.63 points, or 0.41 percent, at 13,888.21. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* Reed's Inc says Chris Reed will remain on board of directors and will serve in newly created position of Chief Innovation Officer Source text for eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH/LONDON, April 24 Rocked by a shakeup in the Western political order, companies are buying more insurance to protect themselves against the threat of rising protectionism and upheaval to their operations in emerging markets.