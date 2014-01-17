TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to its highest in 2-1/2 years as strong bullion prices helped push up gold-mining shares such as Barrick Gold Corp and Goldcorp Inc, offsetting a weak performance by the industrial sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 56.63 points, or 0.41 percent, at 13,888.21. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.