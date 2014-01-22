Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
TORONTO, Jan 22 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday, supported by gains in the energy sector after the price of oil rallied and in shares of BlackBerry after the smartphone maker announced plans to divest some real estate holdings. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 36.43 points, or 0.26 percent, at 13,988.20. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.