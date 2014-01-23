BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says tender conditions for Delek takeover offer satisfied
* Delek takeover offer - tender conditions satisfied
TORONTO, Jan 23 Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday after soft manufacturing data from China triggered declines in almost every major sector, offsetting a strong performance by gold-mining shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 55.23 points, or 0.39 percent, at 13,932.97. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
* Appointment of Mr. Luca benedetto to position of chief financial officer ("cfo"), replacing current cfo. This is a non-board position