TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as investors felt the impact of a selloff in emerging-market equities, triggered by concerns about Chinese economic growth and the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 135.47 points, or 0.99 percent, at 13,582.29. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.