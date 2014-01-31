TORONTO, Jan 31 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday amid emerging markets worries and mixed U.S. and European economic data, offsetting a gain in TransCanada Corp after a U.S. report said the Keystone pipeline may not affect Canadian oil sands growth. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 40.34 points, or 0.29 percent, at 13,694.94. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.