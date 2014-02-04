TORONTO, Feb 4 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday, firming after a sharp loss in the previous session, as a jump in the price of U.S. crude oil boosted shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 18.28 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,504.48. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index closed in positive territory.