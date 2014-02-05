Hess reports smaller quarterly loss on higher crude prices
April 26 U.S. oil producer Hess Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, helped by an uptick in crude prices and lower operating costs.
TORONTO, Feb 5 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher oil prices helped boost shares of energy producers and positive sentiment prevailed after several days of choppy trading. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 55.21 points, or 0.41 percent, at 13,559.69. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
TOKYO/SEOUL/JAKARTA, April 26 Freeport McMoRan Inc is preparing three copper concentrate export shipments from its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia after a 15-week outage, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.