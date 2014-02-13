TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index hit a three-week high on Thursday, rising for an eighth straight session, as gains in shares of Barrick Gold Corp and Goldcorp Inc helped overcome a wave of disappointing quarterly reports. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 101.16 points, or 0.73 percent, at 14,001.65. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.