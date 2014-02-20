TORONTO, Feb 20 Canada's main stock index ended its 12th straight session higher on Thursday, buoyed by a jump in shares of gold miners and in BlackBerry following Facebook Inc's planned acquisition of mobile-messaging service WhatsApp. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 90.64 points, or 0.64 percent, at 14,210.37. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.