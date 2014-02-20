Subway says it shut hundreds of U.S. restaurants last year
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
TORONTO, Feb 20 Canada's main stock index ended its 12th straight session higher on Thursday, buoyed by a jump in shares of gold miners and in BlackBerry following Facebook Inc's planned acquisition of mobile-messaging service WhatsApp. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 90.64 points, or 0.64 percent, at 14,210.37. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd launched its version of GlaxoSmithKline's asthma inhaler Advair on Thursday and, in an unusual move, also introduced the authorized generic of its own drug.