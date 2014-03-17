TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as a peaceful referendum in Crimea drove gains in most major sectors, but the perceived easing of tensions in the region weighed on the price of bullion and sent gold-mining shares lower. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 4.23 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,231.89. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.