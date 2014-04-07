TORONTO, April 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday for a third straight session as soaring market volatility and sluggish commodity prices helped pull down most major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 122.77 points, or 0.85 percent, at 14,270.33. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)