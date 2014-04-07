BRIEF-China Lodging Group reports preliminary results for hotel operation in Q1 2017
TORONTO, April 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday for a third straight session as soaring market volatility and sluggish commodity prices helped pull down most major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 122.77 points, or 0.85 percent, at 14,270.33. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
JAKARTA, April 17 U.S. video streaming service provider Netflix is in talks with Indonesia's top telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom) to roll out its service in the country, a spokesman at the Indonesian company said.