BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces issuance of new 3-year reference notes security
* Freddie Mac announces the issuance of a new three-year reference notes security
TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as gains in Manulife Financial Corp and Catamaran Corp helped offset a decline in shares of Bombardier Inc after those companies reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 12.20 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,664.07. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Freddie Mac announces the issuance of a new three-year reference notes security
BRASILIA, April 18 Disagreements over changes to the minimum retirement age for women have delayed the presentation of the Brazilian government's pension reform draft until Wednesday, a senior lawmaker said on Tuesday.