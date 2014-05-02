BRIEF-Enernoc responds to shareholder Filing
* Enernoc Inc - issued statement in response to open letter to shareholders filed today with securities and exchange commission by Periam Limited
TORONTO, May 2 Canada's main stock index climbed to its highest in almost six years on Friday after higher commodity prices drove strong advances in natural resource shares, offsetting mixed U.S. jobs data. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 101.08 points, or 0.69 percent, at 14,765.15. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak)
* Prime Turbines -to support dos, bureau of international narcotics and law enforcement affairs, office of aviation for repair, overhaul,modification of t53-l-703 engines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: