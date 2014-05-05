BRIEF-HP declares a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, led lower by declines in almost every major sector, as disappointing economic data from China and violence in Ukraine weighed. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 68.12 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,697.03. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia and East Timor said on Tuesday they aim to reach an agreement on a maritime border by the end of September, which would end a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project.
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.