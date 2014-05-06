TORONTO, May 6 Canada's main stock index dropped on Tuesday as worries about increasing violence in Ukraine fueled declines in almost every major sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 84.74 points, or 0.58 percent, at 14,612.29. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; editing by Peter Galloway)