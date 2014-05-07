TORONTO, May 7 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as market-supportive comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen helped fuel gains in energy and financial shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 44.11 points, or 0.30 percent, at 14,656.40. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)