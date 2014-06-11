TORONTO, June 11 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as higher commodity prices helped drive gains in the natural resource sectors, offsetting negative sentiment fueled by a sluggish outlook for the global economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 12.25 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,892.13. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)