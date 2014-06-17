TORONTO, June 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as strength in the financial sector helped offset worries about the volatile situation in Iraq and nervousness about the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 15.46 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,055.89. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)