BRIEF-American International Group completes sale of AIG Fuji Life to FWD Group
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned
TORONTO, June 23 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Monday as concerns about political instability in Iraq were offset by upbeat economic data from China and the United States. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.34 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,105.63. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned
TOKYO, May 1 The United States will begin an investigation into whether thermoplastic components used in some Japanese and German vehicle models sold in the country violate its patent laws, trade authorities said late last week.