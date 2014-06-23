TORONTO, June 23 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Monday as concerns about political instability in Iraq were offset by upbeat economic data from China and the United States. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.34 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,105.63. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)